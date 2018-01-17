FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea to send 230-strong cheering squad to Olympics in South, says Seoul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - North Korea will send around 230 people as a single cheering squad to the Winter Olympics in the South next month, South Korea’s unification ministry said in a statement after officials from the two Koreas held talks on Wednesday.

North and South Korea have been talking since last week regarding Pyongyang’s participation in the Olympics. The ministry said the two sides exchanged opinions on several issues, including the size of the North Korean athletics team, joint cultural events and use of the Masikryong ski report in North Korea. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
