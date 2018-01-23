Kremlin regrets Ahn out of Olympics in S.Korea

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Moscow said it regrets that Russian athletes Viktor Ahn, Anton Shipulin and Sergei Ustyugov are not considered eligible for the next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“We have heard this saddening news in the media. If this decision has indeed been made, we regret to hear it. We hope for clarity in this situation,” Peskov said.