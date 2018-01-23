FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Olympics -Russian speed skater Ahn not eligible for Olympics in Feb- RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian short track speed skater Viktor Ahn, biathlete Anton Shipulin and cross-country skier Sergei Ustyugov are not on the list of Russian athletes eligible to compete at next month’s Pyeongchang Olympics, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russian Olympic Committee vice president Stanislav Pozdnyakov told RIA the three athletes had not been included in the pool from which Russian competitors will be invited to compete in Pyeongchang by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC last month banned Russia from Pyeongchang over “systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but left the door open to athletes with no history of doping to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

