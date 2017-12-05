FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian ice hockey star Kovalchuk tells 'clean' athletes to go to Olympics - R-Sport
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
California wildfire
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
December 5, 2017 / 8:49 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Russian ice hockey star Kovalchuk tells 'clean' athletes to go to Olympics - R-Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian ice hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk on Tuesday told his country’s clean athletes to make sure they took part in the 2018 Pyeongchang winter Olympics if they satisfied strict conditions that showed they had a doping-free background.

He was speaking after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday it had banned Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after evidence emerged of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system.

“We all perfectly understand that the IOC decision is pure politics and we understand against whom it is directed,” Kovalchuk told the R-Sport news agency.

“It was clear that there would be such a decision. But if the athletes go there, it will unite the country. All clean athletes must go.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.