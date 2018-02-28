FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

IOC reinstates Russian Olympic Committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee’s membership in the International Olympic Committee has been reinstated after Russian athletes tested negatively for doping, the IOC said on Wednesday.

“The suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee is automatically lifted with immediate effect,” IOC said in a statement, confirming comments from the head of Russia’s Olympic Committee.

Russians competed as neutrals in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after the IOC suspended Russia in December, saying it had found evidence of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

