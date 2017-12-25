Olympics-Mutko stepping down as Russia Football Union chief

(Repeats fixing slug, no changes to text)

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, banned for life from the Olympics this month, is temporarily stepping down from his role as head of the country’s Football Union, he said on Monday.

Mutko is to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday against the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban him from the Games over allegations of state-sponsored doping.

“For the period of the proceedings I will suspend my work at the Russian Football Union for six months,” Mutko was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The IOC said this month it was banning Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after finding evidence of “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of doping procedures. .

Russia is hosting next year’s soccer World Cup in 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.

Mutko also said he was considering resigning as head of the World Cup’s organising committee.