FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin: I never demanded victory at Sochi Olympics
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
More than 1,000 firefighters battle California inferno
U.S.
More than 1,000 firefighters battle California inferno
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
December 6, 2017 / 3:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Putin: I never demanded victory at Sochi Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had never instructed his officials to deliver victory for Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russian news agencies reported.

Evidence of doping by Russian competitors at the Sochi games led the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week to ban the Russian team from competing at next year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Putin said on Wednesday there were many questions about the IOC’s decision, but that it would be up to every Russian sportsperson to decide if they participate as neutral competitors. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.