Russian state television will not broadcast Olympics without national team - Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian state television holding VGTRK said on Tuesday it would not broadcast the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the absence of Russia’s national team, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) has been banned from the Pyeongchang Games after a prolonged doping scandal but some athletes will be allowed to compete under the tag of “Olympic Athlete of Russia.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)