FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Olympic chief says competitions for Russians not going to Games needed - R-Sport
Sections
Featured
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
U.S.
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
Future of money
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
December 8, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian Olympic chief says competitions for Russians not going to Games needed - R-Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The president of Russia’s Olympic Committee said on Friday that competitions should be organised for the Russian athletes who decide not to compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, R-Sport news agency reported.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday banned Russia from the Pyeongchang Games after evidence emerged of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system but left the door open for clean athletes to compete as neutrals. (Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.