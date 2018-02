GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dutch speed skater Kjeld Nuis held his nerve to claim gold in the men’s 1,000 metres by the slimmest of margins ahead of Norwegian Havard Lorentzen at the Gangneung Oval on Friday.

Racing in the final pair, Nuis finished 0.04 seconds ahead of Lorentzen to claim his second gold medal of the Games. South Korea’s Kim Tae-yun won the bronze. (Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)