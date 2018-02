GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutchman Sven Kramer skated his way into the record books on Sunday by winning his third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men’s 5,000 metres.

Kramer, the first man to win three golds in the same speed skating event at the Winter Games, set an Olympic record of 6:09.76, finishing ahead of Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen with Norway’s Sverre Lunde Pedersen claiming bronze. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )