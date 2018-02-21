Olympics-Speed skating-Norway glide to gold in men's team pursuit

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Norway skated to a stunning victory in the men’s team pursuit at the Gangneung Oval on Wednesday, winning gold ahead of hosts South Korea as defending champions the Netherlands wilted.

Beaten by Norway in the semi-finals, the Dutch fought off New Zealand for bronze as the Norwegians put on two immaculate displays of skating to claim their first medal in the event, which was introduced at the 2006 Games in Turin. (Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)