GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors bounced back spectacularly from an injury-plagued season by claiming a gold medal in the Olympic women’s 1,000 metres at the Gangneung Oval on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old set an Olympic record of one minute, 13.56 seconds to finish ahead of world record holder Nao Kodaira of Japan whose compatriot Miho Takagi took the bronze medal. (Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)