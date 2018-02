GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dutch speed skaters got their campaign off to a blistering start in the women’s 3,000 metres at the Winter Olympics on Saturday with a clean sweep of the medal positions, as Carlijn Achtereekte edged out defending champion Ireen Wust to claim gold.

Wust finished 0.08 seconds behind Achtereekte at the Gangneung Oval, with Antoinette de Jong winning the bronze medal. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Clare Fallon)