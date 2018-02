GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nao Kodaira stormed to gold in the women’s 500 metres in an Olympic record time of 36.94 seconds at the Gangneung Oval on Sunday, becoming the first speed skater from Japan to win an Olympic title in an individual event.

Defending champion Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea settled for silver, while Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic won the bronze medal. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)