FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Olympics News
February 16, 2018 / 3:00 AM / in 18 hours

Olympics-Skeleton-South Korea's "Iron Man" Yun gets gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin won gold in the men’s skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Friday to become the first athlete from outside Europe and North America to win an Olympic sliding medal.

Yun, who won the hosts’ second gold of the Games, finished 1.63 seconds ahead of Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, while Briton Dom Parsons took bronze.

The 23-year-old Yun, who races in an Iron Man-style helmet and red racing suit, has emerged as a Winter Olympics favourite in the host country with crowds flocking to watch him compete. (Reporting by James Pearson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.