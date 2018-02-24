Olympics-Snowboarding-Ledecka creates history with snowboard PGS gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ester Ledecka became only the fifth person in Winter Olympic history to win gold medals in two separate events after winning the snowboard parallel grand slalom on Saturday to go with her skiing super-G gold.

The Czech also becomes the first woman to win two gold medals in different disciplines – alpine skiing and snowboarding - at the same winter Games.

Ledecka defeated Germany’s Selina Joerg in the final by 0.46 seconds to claim the gold.

Germany’s Theresia Ramona Hofmeister won the bronze medal race against Sochi bronze medallist Alena Zavarzina to complete the podium. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant, editing by Mitch Phillips)