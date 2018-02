PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Anna Gasser of Austria won the first Olympic snowboarding big air gold medal on Thursday with a combined score of 185.00 from her two best runs.

Jamie Anderson of the United States took the silver (177.25) and New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski Synnott the bronze (157.50).

The big air competition is making its Olympic debut at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)