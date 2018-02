PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 9 (Reuters) - American speed skater Shani Davis will not march at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after losing a coin toss to carry his country’s flag, a U.S. spokesman said on Friday.

Davis had called the decision to toss a coin for the role “dishonourable” in a Tweet on Thursday. Luger Erin Hamlin will carry the flag instead. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by)