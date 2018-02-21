FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Klaebo cruises to relay gold for Norway

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cross-country skiing prodigy Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway cruised to his second Olympic gold medal in Pyeongchang on Wednesday, teaming up with Martin Johnsrud Sundby to win the men’s team sprint relay by 1.71 seconds.

Denis Spitsov and Alexander Bolshunov, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, took silver and Richard Jouve of France held off Sweden’s Calle Halvarsson to claim bronze with Maurice Manificat. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

