February 25, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated a day ago

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Historic Bjoergen storms to mass start gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s Marit Bjoergen stormed to gold in the women’s 30km mass start cross-country ski race, claiming her 15th Olympic medal in the final competition of the Pyeongchang Games on Sunday.

Bjoergen, the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, broke early and kept up a relentless pace to finish almost two minutes ahead of silver medallist Krista Parmakoski of Finland, with Stina Nilsson taking the bronze for Sweden.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Clare Fallon

