ADVISORY-Olympics-Tokyo Games preview package

June 21 (Reuters) - Reuters will publish a preview package ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which run from July 23 to Aug. 8. We will look at the individual sports on the programme, as well as five key athletes and an overall preview from each sport.

The first part of the package, focusing on the sports, will be published at 0100 GMT on June 21-22, with the five athletes to watch on June 23-24. The overall previews will run from the week commencing June 28.