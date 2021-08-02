Olympics-Athletics-McLaughlin, Muhammad set 400m hurdles final showdown

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - An Olympic final showdown between American rivals Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad took shape on Monday, as both rolled through the women’s 400 metres hurdles semi-finals.

World record holder McLaughlin flattened the field in her race in 53.03 seconds, while world and Olympic champion Muhammad won in 53.30 to comfortably qualify, despite a torrential downpour that descended on the stadium.

The Netherlands’ Femke Bol, who posted the second-best time of 2021 in July, also advanced after winning her heat in 53.91.

Denmark’s Sara Slott Petersen crashed to the track after hitting her eighth barrier, though she will probably appeal after appearing to have been nudged by American Anna Cockrell, who went on to qualify for Wednesday’s final. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris)