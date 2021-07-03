Olympics-Mills, Ingles spearhead Australia's basketball squad

July 3 (Reuters) - San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles headlined an experienced Australia basketball squad named on Saturday for the Tokyo Olympics, where the Boomers will be looking to bag their first medal.

The 12-man roster featured the established core of Mills, Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors centre Aron Baynes, alongside seven Olympic debutants.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle and his fellow NBA players Josh Green and Dante Exum are among those heading to their first Games.

Australia leave for Tokyo without two-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, who pulled out last week to focus on his skill development.

Head coach Brian Goorjian, who coached Australia’s Olympic team in 2004 and 2008, said his side boasted enough quality to win gold in Tokyo.

“It’s very clear what the goal is. It’s not driven from me, I’ve walked into it and it’s hit me in the face,” Goorjian said.

“That leadership group want a gold medal and if they don’t get it, they’ll be disappointed. My job is to come in here and do everything I can to help them complete the vision.”

Australia, ranked third in the world, have lost the Olympic bronze medal game four times, most recently in Rio in 2016. They will launch their Olympic campaign against Nigeria in Tokyo on July 25. (Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by William Mallard)