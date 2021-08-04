Belarusian Olympic athlete Tsimanouskaya is safe - Austria

VIENNA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has landed safely in Vienna and is being taken care of, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Wednesday after her flight arrived from Tokyo.

Spokesman Johannes Aigner told reporters at Vienna’s Schwechat airport that Tsimanouskaya had been accompanied on the flight by Polish officials.

The 24-year-old sprinter, who had refused team orders to return home early, was expected to fly on to the Polish capital Warsaw. Aigner said it was not yet clear which flight she would take next. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Kirsti Knolle)