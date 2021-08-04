Olympics-Climbing-Women's favourite Garnbret regains poise after nervy qualifier

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Slovenian medal favourite Janja Garnbret said she was feeling relaxed ahead of Friday’s climbing final, after overcoming a nervy start in the women’s qualifiers to head the field of contenders in the sport’s Games debut.

“I was pretty nervous today, like you don’t expect that from me anytime, but I have to admit this time I was pretty nervous,” said Garnbret after the qualifiers in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old came 14th in the opening speed event, a vertical sprint that is her weakest event, and said she cried after that less than stellar performance.

But the Slovenian then struck back, dominating the bouldering event, in which competitors attempt numbered climbing problems set along a low wall. “I was in such a flow state of mind that if you asked me how I did the number three (bouldering problem) I wouldn’t know,” she said.

Garnbret was the only climber to solve all four problems. In the men's round a day earlier, top qualifier Mickael Mawem here of France solved three.

In the final lead event, a roped climb up a vertiginous wall, Garnbret came in fourth, a modest result for her, after falling from the 30th handhold.

“I knew that I’m already in the finals so I didn’t climb my very best in lead,” she said.

The medal event will pit her against some of the world’s top female climbers including Akiyo Noguchi and Miho Nonaka of Japan and Polish speed specialist Aleksandra Miroslaw.

“I think Friday will be way better because I feel very relaxed now, I made finals,” Garnbret said. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)