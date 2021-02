FILE PHOTO: John Coates, Chairman of the Coordination Commission for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020, wears a face mask as he speaks during a joint press conference with the organizers of Tokyo 2020 at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2020. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior official for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, John Coates, said the chance of the Games taking place was 100%, according to the Nikkei financial daily’s website.