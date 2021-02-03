Olympic organisers say safety first priority of Tokyo Games

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympic organisers told reporters on Wednesday that safety would be their utmost priority when hosting the Tokyo Summer Games during a global pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee unveiled new guidelines on Wednesday for athletes and spectators expected to take part in the Summer Games.