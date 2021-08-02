UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-No surprise as Denmark set pace in men's team pursuit

(Adds quotes)

IZU, Japan, Aug 2 (Reuters) - World champions Denmark set a searing pace in the men’s team pursuit with a new Olympic record on Monday as Britain, winners of gold in the last three Games, crept into the medal rounds.

The Danes, who took the discipline into new territory at the 2020 world championships when they lowered the world record three times, completed 16 laps of the Izu Velodrome in 3:45.014.

It was massively quicker than the 3:50.265 Britain clocked to win the gold in Rio, a then world record, but just outside their own world best of 3:44.672 set in Berlin last year.

Italy were the first to break the Olympic record in the qualifying round, with 3:45.895 before the Danes rose to the challenge and went even faster.

Britain, with Ed Clancy going for a fourth team pursuit gold medal, also went far lower than their Rio time with 3:47.507 to sit in fourth place.

But they still had to wait until Australia’s re-run after their rider Alex Porter suffered a big crash when his handlebars appeared to break off.

Australia were granted a second run and Porter, who suffered cuts and bruises, returned to the fray but they could not better Britain’s time and finished fifth quickest.

Only two of Denmark’s quartet -- Lasse Norman Hansen and Rasmus Pedersen -- were in the world championship final.

But they looked just as formidable as they averaged 63.9kmh around the track, pedalling in perfect unison.

Italy, with world road champion Filippo Ganna’s power driving them on, were not much slower though and they look like a genuine threat for the gold medal.

For Britain, they were relieved to still be in the hunt for the title they have dominated, although they face a massive task if they are to beat the Danes on Tuesday.

“We weren’t in the place we wanted to be there. This track is quick and there’s a bit of altitude, but not enough to affect physical performance so much,” said Clancy, at 36 very much the old head in the team these days.

“We were fully prepared for perhaps four or five teams to break the world record so if anything I’m surprised more teams weren’t going quicker, including ourselves so perhaps conditions weren’t what we’re expecting.”

Italy will ride against New Zealand who also impressed with 3:46.079. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)