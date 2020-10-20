Olympics-"No significant impact" on Tokyo 2020 from possible cyber attacks

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The organising committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games said in a statement on Tuesday there was “no significant impact observed” from possible cyber attacks on its operations.

On Monday, Britain and the United States condemned what they called a series of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence, including bids to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The games, originally set for this year, were postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)