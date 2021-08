TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s Julia Krajewski and her horse Amande de B’neville won invidividual gold in equestrian eventing, a combination of dressage, cross-country and show jumping, at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Britain’s Tom McEwen won silver and Australia’s Andrew Hoy bronze. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ken Ferris)