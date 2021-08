Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Team Sabre - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 31, 2021. Sofia Pozdniakova of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold in the women’s team sabre fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

France took silver and South Korea claimed bronze.