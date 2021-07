Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Individual Foil - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 25, 2021. Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO (Reuters) - Lee Kiefer of the United States won gold in the individual women’s foil fencing competition on Sunday.

Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and Larisa Korobeynikova also of the ROC claimed bronze.