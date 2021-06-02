G7 to support Japan's efforts to stage Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Group of Seven leaders plan to support Japan’s efforts to stage the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
They will express their support in a statement after a summit later this month, the report added.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and are scheduled to start on July 23.
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.