G7 to support Japan's efforts to stage Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: An advertisement for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed at Narita international airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Group of Seven leaders plan to support Japan’s efforts to stage the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

They will express their support in a statement after a summit later this month, the report added.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and are scheduled to start on July 23.