Japan says to seek support of G7 for hosting Olympics and Paralympics

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan will seek the backing of other Group of Seven nations for it to host the delayed Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo this year, Japan’s government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of his intention of seeking support in a call yesterday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a regular press briefing.

Britain is due to host a G7 gathering in June. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Alex Richardson)