Japan government says no truth to report of possible Olympics cancellation

FILE PHOTO - A man wearing a protective face mask during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks past the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics decoration board in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Picture

TOKYO (Reuters) - There is no truth to a report about the possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai, a government spokesman, told reporters on Friday, denying a newspaper report that the event would be called off.

The Times reported on Friday that Japan’s government had privately concluded the already-delayed Tokyo Olympics would be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.