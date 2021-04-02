Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Winter Olympic (umbrella code)

Tokyo 2020 chief: will seek early decision on torch relay in Osaka

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday organisers will hold talks with authorities in the western Japanese metropolis of Osaka to make a decision on the fate of the torch relay there.

Osaka prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka should be cancelled amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Osaka is the capital of Osaka prefecture.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up