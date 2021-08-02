Olympics-Handball-Flawless Norway to face Hungary in quarters, Spain crash out

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Double Olympic champions Norway remained unbeaten in Group A of the women’s handball competition following a win over Japan on Monday to set up a quarter-final with Hungary, while Sweden finished top of Group B and next face South Korea.

The Norwegians, who are going for a record-equalling third gold after triumphs at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, cruised to their fifth victory in as many matches at the Yoyogi National Stadium, beating the hosts 37-25.

Sweden had already topped the group and ended with seven points after their 26-23 defeat by Hungary, but right wing Nathalie Hagman said the shock loss was a minor blip.

“I don’t think we need to read too much into this. We had won the group and had one match left to play,” Hagman said. “We obviously wanted to win but we were a bit sloppy and Hungary, who were playing a good game today, punished us for that.

“We can’t take anything for granted, we can’t put our shoes on the court and expect to win. We need to fight to win matches and now we’re in a do-or-die quarter-final.”

South Korea’s last-eight chances were hanging by a thread after a 31-31 draw with African champions Angola left them with three points from five matches, but Japan’s defeat means their fellow Asian side’s chances of a third title remain alive.

The Russian women - competing as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) without their flag due to doping sanctions - followed up their narrow win over France by beating Spain 34-31 to send the world championship runners-up home.

The defeat was a massive blow for the Spaniards, who failed to make the quarters for the first time in five Olympic appearances as they lost three out of five matches.

Rio title holders ROC finished second in Group B and will face Montenegro in the first knockout stage on Wednesday, with right back Anna Vyakhireva saying the team had to raise their level further to successfully defend their title.

“It’s good we’re in the quarters but I don’t want to speak about what we can do there. We have to show it on court because we have a big opportunity now,” Vyakhireva, who scored seven goals, said.

“We have to focus more. In every part of our game we can do better. We have to work on a lot of things because everything needs to improve.”

Rio silver medallists France defeated Brazil 29-22 to finish third in Group B and set up a tricky clash with world champions the Netherlands, who edged past Montenegro 30-29. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)