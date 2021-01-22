Tokyo Olympic organisers say fully focused on hosting Games this summer

FILE PHOTO: Bystanders watch as giant Olympic rings are reinstalled at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park, after they were temporarily taken down in August for maintenance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Picture

TOKYO (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said all event partners, including the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee, were “fully focused” on hosting the Games this summer in response to a report by the Times newspaper.

The Times reported on Friday that Japan’s government had privately concluded the already-delayed Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.