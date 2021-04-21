Olympics-Tokyo organisers to delay decision on spectator limits

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers indicated on Wednesday they would delay making a decision on the limit for spectators in venues, possibly until June, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases complicates planning.

Games organisers decided last month that international spectators would not be allowed into Japan, and had said they would decide in April on how many domestic spectators would be allowed into venues. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)