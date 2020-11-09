Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Japan firms want Tokyo Olympics to go ahead but with limits on spectators

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Over two-thirds of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics to go ahead next summer albeit with a
limited number of spectators attending, a Reuters poll found. Most saw a limited boost to the economy.
    Below are the questions and answers in the poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research from Oct. 26 through Nov. 4.
Answers are denoted in percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms.

1. Will the outcome of the U.S. presidential election change your business strategies in the United States and China?
                       Yes          No        Polled     Replied
 All                       19%         81%         485         228
 Manufacturers             27%         73%         248         124
 Non-manufacturers         10%         90%         237         104
 2. If you answered yes to Q1, how will it change your direct investment in the United States if Trump wins? (Pick one)
                     Increase    Decrease   No change    Polled      Replied
 All                       24%         10%         67%         485          42
 Manufacturers             25%          9%         66%         248          32
 Non-manufacturers         20%         10%         70%         237          10
 3. If you answered yes to Q1, how will it change your direct investment in China if Trump wins? (Pick one)
                    Increase     Decrease   No change    Polled      Replied
 All                        2%         24%         74%         485          42
 Manufacturers              3%         25%         72%         248          32
 Non-manufacturers          0%         20%         80%         237          10
 4. If you answered yes to Q1, how will it change your direct investment in the United States if Biden wins? (Pick one)
                     Increase    Decrease   No change     Polled     Replied
 All                       14%          9%         77%         485          43
 Manufacturers             12%         12%         76%         248          33
 Non-manufacturers         20%          0%         80%         237          10
 5. If you answered yes in Q1, how will it change your direct investment in China if Biden wins? (Pick one)
                     Increase    Decrease   No change     Polled     Replied
 All                       16%          7%         77%         485          43
 Manufacturers             18%          9%         73%         248          33
 Non-manufacturers         10%          0%         90%         237          10
 6. In the wake of tighter U.S. regulations against China, do you need to review your business in China and procurement
channels?
                       Yes          No       Polled      Replied
 All                       10%         90%         485         227
 Manufacturers             15%         85%         248         123
 Non-manufacturers          4%         96%         237         104
 7. If you answered yes in Q6, how much progress have you made in reviewing them? (Pick one)
                     Already done   Proceeding now   Plan to consider   Polled      Replied
 All                            0%              77%               23%         485          22
 Manufacturers                  0%              78%               22%         248          18
 Non-manufacturers              0%              75%               25%         237           4
 8. Are you considering raising funds such as working capital in the latter half of this fiscal year?
                       Yes          No       Polled      Replied
 All                       15%         85%         485         225
 Manufacturers             13%         87%         248         124
 Non-manufacturers         17%         83%         237         101
 9. If you answered yes in Q8, what kind of fund raising are you considering? (Pick as many as you want)
                       Bank      Investment     Subordinated    Corporate     Public    Third-part  Others   Polled    Replied
                    borrowing   and loan from       loans          bond      offering       y                          
                                state-backed                     issuance   of shares   allocation                     
                                  financial                                             of shares                      
                                institutions                                                                           
 All                       88%             9%               6%         12%          3%          0%       9%       485        33
 Manufacturers             75%             6%               6%          0%          6%          0%      13%       248        16
 Non-manufacturers        100%            12%               6%         24%          0%          0%       6%       237        17
 10. What do you think of Japan's plan to host the Olympics next year after a one year delay due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
                     Should be held  Should be cancelled   Polled      Replied
 All                            68%                  32%         485         217
 Manufacturers                  66%                  34%         248         120
 Non-manufacturers              70%                  30%         237          97
 11. If Japan hosts the Olympics next year, what would be the most desirable way to make it happen? (Pick one) 
                    To be held as   To be held with  To be held  To be held with    Polled      Replied
                      originally    certain limits    with no     a reduction in               
                       planned       on spectators   spectators   the number of                
                                                                      events                   
 All                           10%              76%         12%                3%         485         221
 Manufacturers                  5%              76%         14%                5%         248         122
 Non-manufacturers             15%              75%          9%                1%         237          99
 12. What are your expectations for the Olympics to boost the economy? (Pick one)
                    To give a     To give a    Not much of a   Would weigh on    Polled      Replied
                    big boost   limited boost      boost           economy                  
 All                       11%            67%             20%               2%         485         225
 Manufacturers              9%            68%             20%               3%         248         123
 Non-manufacturers         14%            66%             20%               1%         237         102
 
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
