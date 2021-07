Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women's 63kg - Medal Ceremony - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Gold medallist Clarisse Agbegnenou of France poses with her medal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

TOKYO (Reuters) - French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou won the gold medal in the women’s -63 kg weight class on Tuesday by defeating Slovenian Tina Trstenjak in the final.

Italy’s Maria Centracchio and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada were awarded bronze medals.