Decision on overseas Olympic spectators to be made by end-March - Japanese minister

Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa speaks during the five-party meeting at the Tokyo 2020 headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2021. Du Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The decision on whether to let overseas spectators attend the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be made by the end of March, Japan’s Olympics minister, Tamayo Marukawa, said on Wednesday.

The Mainichi newspaper earlier reported that Japan’s government was planning to stop overseas spectators due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, citing multiple unnamed sources.