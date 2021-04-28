IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Wednesday he fully understood the decision to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and that he was committed to holding a safe, successful Olympics.

Bach was speaking at the start of a meeting with Tokyo 2020 organisers to discuss this summer’s Games, postponed from last year. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kevin Liffey)