Tokyo Olympics organisers have been flexible amid evolving global situation - IOC head

FILE PHOTO: Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President speaks to the media as he visits the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan November 17, 2020. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach said on Wednesday that organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Games, postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, have remained flexible in the face of the evolving global situation.

Bach also said in a statement issued on the occasion of a meeting to finalise rules for the Games in a set of “playbooks” that set out contagion prevention measures that the next version of the playbooks would be published in June, and were expected to be final.