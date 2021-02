TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers aim to find a new president as soon as possible, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Friday.

Organisers will set up a committee to find a replacement for Yoshiro Mori, Muto told a news conference.

Mori stepped down amid uproar over sexist remarks he made. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Ju-min Park; editing by John Stonestreet)