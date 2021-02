FILE PHOTO: Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto delivers a speech at a beginning of a meeting on the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2021. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympics Minister, Seiko Hashimoto, is being considered as a possible candidate to replace Yoshiro Mori after his expected resignation as head of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee, Kyodo News reported on Friday.