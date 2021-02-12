QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage.

Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.

THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

“The IOC fully respects President Mori’s decision to step down and understands his reasons for doing so. The IOC will continue working hand-in-hand with his successor to deliver safe and secure Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021.”

ANDREW PARSONS, PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE

“I sincerely hope that the domestic and international reaction over the last seven days can be harnessed so that society places greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion, not just in terms of gender representation, but race, sexuality, and persons with disabilities.”

MIZUHO FUKUSHIMA, HEAD OF OPPOSITION SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY (Twitter)

“This is the result of many, many women raising their voices. Of course this doesn’t resolve the problem. We need to create a society of gender equality in all places. Let’s get to work!”

KAZUO SHII, HEAD OF THE JAPAN COMMUNIST PARTY (Twitter)

“The organising committee, the JOC, and the government need to reflect deeply on their response up to this point. It’s necessary to use this as a chance to address the distortions in Japan, which as a society is behind in gender equality.”

HAYLEY WICKENHEISER, IOC MEMBER AND SIX-TIME OLYMPIAN (Twitter)

“Progress.”

KENJI KIMIHARA, MARATHON SILVER MEDALLIST AT 1968 OLYMPICS (to Reuters)

“That was a problematic comment of very grave nature. I think resignation would set things straight and help realise the Tokyo Games.”

TAMMY PARLOUR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF WOMEN’S SPORT TRUST UK

“The wider issue is not what one man says though, but how the Olympic movement can capitalise on its visibility to promote brilliant women across all sports and create greater diversity behind the scenes in leadership positions.” (Reporting by Elaine Lies, Kiyoshi Takenaka, Hideto Sakai and Eimi Yamamitsu; Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)