Japan PM Suga says new Tokyo Olympics chief to be picked in transparent manner

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that a replacement for the outgoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games president should be chosen in a transparent and rules-based way.

Suga told reporters that he expected to see a new structure quickly at the Games organizing committee to reassure the Japanese public and people around the world, and the government would work to make the Olympics safe .

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Antoni Slodkowski; editing by John Stonestreet

