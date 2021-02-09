Japan's Olympics minister says need to regain trust after Mori comments

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday that Games organisers needed to regain trust after Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori made sexist comments that sparked anger at home and abroad.

Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Mori is unfit for his role as head of the local organising committee, a Kyodo News poll showed, following his remarks last week that women talk too much and cause meetings to drag on. He has apologised but has refused to step down. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)